HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning after crashing in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2001 Harley Davidson died at the scene after the crash on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17 Bypass, SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said. It happened at about 5:50 a.m.

Butler said the driver was thrown off the motorcycle after going off the left side of the road into a curbed median.

The crash delayed school buses from entering the Indigo Creek neighborhood, according to Horry County Schools.

No additional information was immediately available.

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13.

