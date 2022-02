SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a motorcycle died Thursday night after running off Highway 544 near Beaver Run Boulevard in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The person was traveling west at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday on Highway 544, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pyle, when they hit a curb and a sign. Investigators did not indicate what caused the crash.

The driver’s name has not been released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Count on News13 for updates.