HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash on Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 5:35 p.m. near Pint Circle when a 2018 Indian motorcycle and a 2008 Chrysler collided about 2.5 miles north of North Myrtle Beach in an area west of Water Tower Road.

The motorcycle, which was going east on Highway 90, hit the Chrysler head-on as the Chrysler was making a left turn onto Pine Circle, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

The motorcyclist, who was 52 years old, died after being taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Ridgeway said. The 57-year-old driver of the Chrysler was not hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available, and the highway patrol is investigating the crash.

