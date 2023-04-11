HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Trey Jordan, an integral part of the Horry County community and the face of Trey’s Way Inc. has died at age 30.

Trey’s Way Inc. is a non-profit organization that helps disabled children and adults find the necessary information and medical equipment needed to lead a fulfilling life.

The non-profit organization was created by Trey’s parents, Chuck and Yonna Jordan and was born from their hardship to get the necessary tools for their disabled son who suffered with many illnesses including: spina bifida, hydrocephalus, and paralysis from the waist down.

Yonna Jordan, in a phone interview with News13 said if there is one thing that one can learn from Trey’s life, it is to persevere in the face of adversity with a positive attitude. Jordan said her son was always positive and that everyone he encountered became his best friend.

Jordan said her son was thoughtful and could tell when someone was having a bad day and would pray for them.

“Most people tell you they’ll pray for you, but don’t mean it. When Trey said he would pray for you, he meant it and would call you the next day to make sure you felt better.”

Yonna said the doctors told her that her son wouldn’t make it through the night when he was born, but he managed to live 30 years. She said he put up a good fight, but his body couldn’t fight anymore.

“He was the purest of heart,” she said. “He is my angel, my hero and he will be missed.”

Trey’s viewing is tonight at Goldfinch Funeral home and his funeral will be tomorrow.