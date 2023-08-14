HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County residents with ties to Maui are reacting to what has become the deadliest wildfire of the past century in the U.S.

Nearly 100 people have been found dead after a raging wildfire engulfed the Hawaiian island of Maui over the past week, and the search continues.

As of Sunday night, authorities said 96 people have been found dead since the fires started Aug. 8, and only 3% of the island has been searched, according to Dennis Ing.

Ing, a retired Hawaiian federal firefighter living in Loris, spoke with News13 about the devastating impact the fires have had on his family and community.

“Lahaina’s gone. It’s gone. I mean there’s nothing left,” Ing said. “Really, there’s about 2,500 acres, over 93 people and they still can’t find the thousand that are missing so far.”

Ing was born and raised on Oahu. As a former federal firefighter and fire chief, he spent a lot of time on Maui working and with his family in Lahaina.

He said his uncle’s home was destroyed in the fire, along with most of the community. When he first found out about the fires, his chief mentality took over.

“What’s happening? How fast is it moving? It’s moving fast,” Ing said.

Ing said that even though he is no longer on the ground, he is still thinking about the ways people could escape.

“People are in their cars yelling and screaming ‘go away’ — but you can’t, where you going to go?” he said. “There’s one road in and out in Lahaina.”

With the most recent data showing more than 95 people have been found dead, Ing said the search has just begun.

He said part of the recovery efforts include marking those cars with bodies in them.

“Over 1,000 missing. That’s, as you walk passed, they say the cars that were holding people and don’t want to open the doors, so they’re trapped inside,” Ing said.

Kelly Rhode lives in Myrtle Beach now, but he and three family members used to live on Maui.

“Inside though, I’ve lived in Hawaii so long, my heart is Hawaiian,” Rhode said.

Rhode said that if the fires happened earlier, much of his family would have been affected.

“So, that’s really hit me,” Rhode said. “And my brother, he’s in charge of the fire science program at the University of Hawaii, plus he’s a retired chief, plus he’s a disaster recovery manager on Oahu, so he’s knee-deep in trying to figure out what started this.”

Both Rhode and Ing said it’s the “Ohana” mentality that is keeping the community standing.

“If you hear them speak, it’s not ‘I lost my home,’ it’s ‘we lost our home.’ Lahaina is gone,” Ing said.

Ing said the post office in Lahaina burned down, so he recommends people who want to help the survivors send donations to the Ka’anapali Beach Ministry.

