MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is in talks with the PGA regarding potential future tournaments in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a statement from President and CEO Karen Riorden.

“The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau is in talks with the PGA and will release details regarding any future tournaments being held in our area when and if any agreements with the Association are finalized,” Riorden said in the statement. “At this time, there are no official contracts. Any public discussions on this matter could jeopardize reaching terms and the opportunity to host an event.”

No other details were immediately available.