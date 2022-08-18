HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area day care worker was charged after allegedly mistreating kids who were under her care, according to police.

Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, of Conway, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful neglect towards a child, according to online booking records.

On July 22, Sallee is accused of leaving two kids in bouncy chairs for half a day — which was longer than permitted, leaving bruising on the their backs, according to a police report obtained by News13.

She also allegedly “shook [a] crib violently trying to get the victim to go to sleep,” according to the report. The child’s head hit the railing multiple times. She’s also accused of putting a blanket over the child’s head, according to an arrest warrant.

The incidents happened at KidZone Day Care on McCormick Road, which no longer exists. The new day care at the location is not affiliated with KidZone and had never employed Sallee, according to a person who answered the phone when News13 called.

Sallee is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon, according to online booking records.