MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Four local law enforcement personnel were recognized at Tuesday’s Coastal Carolina Shields Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards for their work in solving a 2016 murder.

Fifteenth District Solicitor’s Office prosecutor Nancy Livesay, Horry County Police detectives Greg Lent and David Dudley, and Myrtle Beach police Lt. Tony Allen were all honored for their work in solving the murder of Timothy Buckley.

“This is definitely teamwork,” Livesay said. “They bring me the investigation, the evidence, and then it’s our job to take it into the courtroom.”

Buckley, 51, was a former Riverhead, Long Island, New York, councilman and police officer who moved to Myrtle Beach in 2010 to retire. His body was found two months after his disappearance along Highway 501 off Rodeo Drive. It wasn’t until 2021 that those responsible for his death were convicted and sentenced.

According to Horry County police Lt. Raul Denis, Johnathan Lamar Hillary, 29, of Augusta, Georgia, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Bernithia Young, 33, of Atlanta, Georgia, was also charged alongside Hillary as an accessory after the fact to felony murder.

Hillary was sentenced to life without parole, and Young also received a lengthy sentence.

Those working the case said it felt good to solve it.

“That was the best feeling to be able to deliver some type of closure and satisfaction to the family as best as we can for the worst situation that they can possibly experience,” Dudley said.

And 5 years later, the family was able to receive closure.

“When there is darkness, bring light, and that’s exactly what we had here,” John Buckley, Timothy’s brother, said. “We had angels on our shoulder for which we’ll always be grateful.”

“It felt like so long during that time, but they got it done so quick and so thoroughly, and we’re able to continue our lives as normal as possible,” Kaitlin Hucks, Timothy’s daughter, said.

“It’s clear the thin blue line lives in the Carolinas,” John Buckley said.