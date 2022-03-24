MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Welvista, a health service company based in Columbia hosted its first charity gala called “SPLASH” in Myrtle Beach Thursday night.

The event included ballet performances from the Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre and a fashion show that featured designs by swimwear designer Tara Grinna.

Juanita Wright, CEO of Welvista said the feedback from this year’s event has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’re very overwhelmed with the support, Wright said. “We sold out in three days and we had about a 50 waitlist waiting and we’re expecting next year to even do it bigger and better.”

Wright says the goals for the event were to raise awareness for Welvista and to find donors to aid with supply and shipping costs, as well as paying Welvista doctors and dentists.