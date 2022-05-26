HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — Many businesses, restaurants and hotels are preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend across the Grand Strand.

As travelers roll in for bike week and Memorial Day events, businesses are hopeful for more customers.

“It’s been really slow the past few weeks, so we really don’t know what’s going on, but I hope with my fingers crossed that it’s going to be really busy because all of us, we need the business,” said Nia Nieto, Dr. Henna Ink LLC Tattoos Manager Nia Nieto.

While businesses and restaurants are gearing up for a busy weekend, so is the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Airport spokesperson Ryan Betcher said they’re expecting passengers comparable to last year.

“Memorial Day weekend is typically really the kickoff for our summer season here at MYR,” Betcher said. “We are a seasonal airport, we have a lot of visitation traffic that comes in during the summer so, this is kind of our first official weekend where we start seeing much higher traffic numbers.”

Betcher said to prepare for the influx of traffic they do a variety of things.

“Additional queue area, we’ve started staging that, getting ready for that,” Betcher said. “We are also pushing out information to the passengers, encouraging individuals to arrive early if they’re flying out, especially if it’s going to be on those busy Friday, Saturday, Sunday, kind of midday period.”

Betcher said more than 250 flights are scheduled to fly through the airport Friday through Monday.

That’s just a slight decrease compared to last year.