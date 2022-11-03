HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been accused in the theft of eight catalytic converters, an ATV and other equipment from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility on Highway 90 near Conway.

Christopher Boone, 34, is charged with grand larceny, a second offense of third-degree burglary, obtaining nonferrous metal unlawfully, use of a license plate on a vehicle other than the vehicle for which the plate was issued and driving under suspension, according to online booking records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in jail with bonds totaling more than $24,000.

According to a police report and warrants obtained by News13, surveillance video showed two men inside the facility where the items were stolen. A work truck was also damaged and items taken from its bed. In all, more than $40,000 worth of equipment was taken, including the camo ATV, which was valued at more than $25,000.

Horry County police began investigating the thefts after going to the facility on Aug. 8. Eight days later, police searched a home in the 2500 block of Main Street in Conway and found three of the stolen catalytic converters inside Boone’s vehicle, the warrant showed.