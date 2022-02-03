Myrtle Beach man accused of uploading child porn using Snapchat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after Horry County Police say he uploaded child pornography using Snapchat.

On September 6, 2021, Connor Anuszkiewicz, 20, was arrested for uploading six videos of child pornography through Snapchat.

He was charged with two counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and eight counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

No other information is available at this time.