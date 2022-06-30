MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have booked a 53-year-old man into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after he allegedly murdered a woman in May.

Charles William Murphy shot 58-year-old Teresa Ann Lischer in the head on May 7 inside her home, according to authorities. Murphy was booked into jail Wednesday morning.

His address is listed as the same block on Leste Road as where Lischer was shot. However, an exact address was redacted, and a potential relationship between the two has not been disclosed.

Police responded to the home after receiving a “possible deceased person complaint,” according to an incident report.