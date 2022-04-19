HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a heroin charge, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office said.

Barbaro Vazquez, 27, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced in Horry County Circuit Court.

He was arrested in April 2021 after a bust at the Coral Sands Motel on Ocean Boulevard in which police seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana, along with a 9mm handgun and nearly $1,900.

Vazquez was previously arrested for trafficking meth in a Myrtle Beach prostitution operation in March 2020.