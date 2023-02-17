CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts store in Horry County in September 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A jury convicted Corey Tyler Busch, 43, of Myrtle Beach, of armed robbery on Thursday after a trial that started on Monday. He was also sentenced on Thursday.

The robbery took place in September 2019 at a Dunkin’ Donuts store on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544, the solicitor’s office said.

According to the solicitor’s office, Horry County police tracked Busch using a K-9 and recovered DNA from clothing that was recovered along the track. Police also found evidence in Busch’s apartment, which was about a mile from the store, that linked him to the robbery.