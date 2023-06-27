CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for killing his wife in March 2021.

Donald Gibel, 45, had been scheduled to go on trial on Monday for the death of Tiffany Guinn, 49, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Police found Guinn dead in the bedroom of a home on Longhorn Drive. Warrants indicated that she died from blunt force trauma.

“This was a very tragic and sad case,” said Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “The Horry County Police did an excellent job of locating the defendant and solving the case quickly. Most importantly, the victim’s family was very pleased with the results and can rest easier knowing that Tiffany’s killer is going to be behind bars for a very lengthy time. They bravely addressed the court and ensured that justice was carried out to the best extent.”