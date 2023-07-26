HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to two drug charges, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jeremy Wilson Taylor, 41, had been scheduled to go on trial during the week of Aug. 7, the solicitor’s office said. He pleaded guilty to second-offense distribution of methamphetamines and second-offense distribution of heroin.

A judge sentenced Taylor to 10 years in prison for each of the charges but ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

“This conviction is the result of a lengthy investigation conducted by members of the Horry County Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit,” Assistant Solicitor David Beamer said. “I am grateful for all the hard work law enforcement did on this case.”