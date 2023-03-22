MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing two Home Depot stores in August, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

David Plump, 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery, according to the solicitor’s office. Judge Bentley Price sentenced Plump to 10 years in prison for each charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Plump was captured on surveillance video Aug. 4 at a Home Depot in North Myrtle Beach and again Aug. 12 at a Home Depot in Myrtle Beach. During both robberies, Plump threatened the cashier.

Plump will be eligible for supervised release after completing 85% of his sentence.