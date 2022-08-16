HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jamal Daniels, 28, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-offense possession of marijuana and failure to stop for a blue light, the Solicitor’s Office said.

Brown’s sentence included 16 years on the heroin charge and one year each for the other two charges. However, the one-year sentences will be served concurrently with the 16-year sentence.