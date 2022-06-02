SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man allegedly touched and lifted a 9-year-old in a bathroom at a Surfside Beach buffet, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Raul Guzman, 23, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault battery, along with kidnapping.

Police were called Sunday to the New China Buffet on Highway 17 North after a report of an employee touching a 9-year-old child in the women’s restroom, according to police. The woman who called said the employee entered the bathroom to clean while her daughter was in there.

When the daughter left the restroom, she was “very distraught and upset,” according to the report. The mother went into the bathroom and found the man, later identified as Guzman, in the restroom.

When she questioned him, the man allegedly said he touched her daughter’s shoulder and rubbed his hand down her arm, according to the report. The child said she was washing her hands when the man walked in and that he grabbed her by the arms twice and picked her up off the ground.

Guzman is accused of putting his elbow on the bathroom door to prevent the child from leaving, according to the report.

Police obtained information from Guzman through a bilingual co-worker and he was unable to provide any identification. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center to be fingerprinted for identification.

He’s held in jail on a $26,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon, according to online booking records.