MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Myrtle Beach men were charged after a traffic stop in North Carolina led to the seizure of thousands of grams of drugs, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Hassan Benhamedane, 42, and Andrew Morton, 38, both of Myrtle Beach, were arrested and charged with dozens of drug charges, according to police.

Benhamedane and Morton were in a Dodge Ram truck that was pulled over Friday in Brunswick County, North Carolina, on Highway 17 near Thomasboro Road, according to police. During the traffic stop, the Brunswick County Vice and Narcotics Unit seized:

157.9 grams of methamphetamine

44.3 grams of heroin

6.5 grams of marijuana

10.2 grams of crack cocaine

11.6 grams of pressed fentanyl pills

24 dosage units of alprazolam

5 amphetamine pills

2 unknown pills

Benhamedane and Morton were both booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center. A search warrant was issued at Benhamedane’s home on Old Bryan Road near Myrtle Beach, according to police.

During the search of the home, police seized:

1,438.5 grams of marijuana

224.7 grams of cocaine

37.1 grams of heroin

40.2 grams of crack cocaine

180.76 grams of methamphetamine

More than 100 grams of Xanax and pressed fentanyl

More than $5,000 in US currency

“This sends a strong message to those trafficking drugs across the NC/SC border — there are no jurisdictional boundaries and law enforcement agencies across county lines, and state lines are working to keep them out of our communities,” the Horry County Police Department and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said in a joint statement.

Both men remain in the Brunswick County Detention Center as of Monday.