MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach visitor won $75,000 on a lottery ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket was sold at Food Lion on Highway 707, according to the lottery. The ticket was a $3 Cash Wheel ticket which has a top prize of $75,000. The odds are 1 in 900,000.

“I had to look, and look, and look at the ticket again,” the winner said in a news release. “This means my nest egg is back.”

The store received $750 for selling the ticket.