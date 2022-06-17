HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged Friday after a dog was found June 9 in an Horry County trash compactor, according to police.

Carolyn Zanghi, 61, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged under the ordinance for animal care and treatment, police said.

On June 9, officers were called to Socastee Recycling Center on Jones Road after a dog was found in a trash compactor. Investigators determined Zanghi allegedly abandoned the dog on purpose, according to police.

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department

The dog found in the compactor remains in custody of the Horry County Animal Care Center and is not available for adoption, police said.

Zanghi was arrested in May on a shoplifting charge, according to online booking records.