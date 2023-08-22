HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old Myrtle Beach woman remained in jail Tuesday morning after being arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with an Aug. 1 shooting that injured one person at an apartment on Highway 544.

Kimberly Nicole Floyd was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday afternoon, online jail records showed. She was being held with bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

Horry County police called to investigate a report of a shooting at about 1 p.m. found the victim at the top of a stairwell with a gunshot wound, according to a police report. The report does not show an address for where on Highway 544 the shooting occurred and does not contain any details about the shooting.

According to the report, an officer applied a tourniquet to the victim’s upper right thigh before two Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS arrived to help clear the apartment and take the victim to a hospital. No information was immediately available about their condition.