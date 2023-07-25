HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after a Grand Strand realtor said she answered a FaceTime call expecting it to be business-related but instead saw a naked man she didn’t know on her screen.

According to a police report, the man was wearing only a hat and was naked from the neck down. He also allegedly made several sexual gestures during the call.

The woman also told police that several other female realtors in the area have received similar calls, the report said.

Police also aren’t sure where the call originated. According to the report, an email address for the caller showed a company that was not located in the United States, and it is unclear whether he used a legitimate email address.

Police also have no additional information about the suspect, the report said.

News13 Reporter Jackie Librizzi talked to one of the victims and will have more on this story on News13 at 5 and 6.