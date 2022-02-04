Narcan administrations on the rise in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Narcan administrations are on the rise in Horry County, continuing a trend seen by Horry County Fire Rescue over the last few years.

Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesperson Tony Casey said the increase is steady.

In 2018, 797 doses of Narcan were administered. In 2019, there were 1,022 doses administered. In 2020, that number increased to 1,215. In 2021, that number jumped to 1,597, according to Casey.

“Our call volumes growing at the same level that overdose calls are growing typically, so this is just a sign of the times and also a growing municipality,” Casey said.

For Favor Grand Strand — a Myrtle Beach addition recovery organization — executive director Nicole Criss said she isn’t surprised by the numbers.

“It’s a two-fold thing,” she said. “One is the pandemic. Two is just the deluge of the fentanyl that’s hitting the streets.”

“If we’re following the trends we’ve seen, this is going to continue to be a constant call that we’re gonna have here in Horry County,” Casey said.

Last year, Horry County led the state in the highest number of suspected opioid overdoses. Criss said the community needs to help.

“The thing that people forget is that these are human people, human lives,” she said. “It is not just a statistic or a number or societies throwaways, these are people’s wives, children, parents.”

Criss said more Narcan being available is helpful.

“We remain in constant stock and that’s probably because, again, it’s a frequent call for us,” Casey said.