SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach received a building permit to rebuild after a fire destroyed the restaurant in July.

“We are crying tears of joy over here,” Neal and Pam’s posted on Facebook.

The restaurant spent months dealing with insurance companies, investigators, engineers, and lawyers, and with the acquisition of a building permit, can now move forward repairing the damage, according to the post.

The post thanks the contractor, insurance agents, the town and anyone else who has helped support the business during this time.

“There are too many people to thank that have loved, supported, sacrificed and helped guide us through this process,” the post reads. “We are so lucky to have you and can’t wait to throw you a party the likes of which this town has never seen!”

The restaurant hopes to open as soon as possible.

“We love and miss y’all more than you know,” the post reads.

Neal and Pam’s has been open since 1985. The fire was called in by the bar’s cleaning crew, who used a pressure washer to fight the flames before firefighters arrived.