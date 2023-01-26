SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach continues to make steps in its recovery after the restaurant was damaged in a July fire, passing an insulation inspection on Wednesday.

“Two Wednesdays in a row we’ve gotten great news from building inspector Wayne. We passed insulation inspection this morning!” Neal and Pam’s posted on Facebook.

The latest major step in its recovery was receiving a building permit in November.

The post says they will have carpenters start working on the wall finishes next week.

“Mike and Craig do beautiful work so next week’s update should come with some good pictures of the interior beginning to look like a bar again. We can’t wait!”

Surfside Beach officials said the fire was initially called in as a porch fire, but flames spread quickly inside. The damage inside was extensive.

Owner Zach Baker said inventory and furniture inside were destroyed by fire, smoke and water damage. Baker is thankful the building is still standing.

Neal and Pam’s has been open since 1985, and hopes to reopen as soon as possible.