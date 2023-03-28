SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Let the good times roll!

After more than eight months and many struggles to recover from a fire in July, Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill, a staple in Surfside Beach since 1985, is celebrating its grand reopening with several entertainers throughout the week.

Music from the group If Birds Could Fly is on tap for 8 p.m. Tuesday. Laidback Larry will perform at 1 p.m. Wednesday, and Julio and the Saltines will be on stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. The bar is also hosting all-star karaoke at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

“It’s been a fantastic day,” owner Zach Baker said Monday in a Facebook post. “The crew new and old has had an admirable return to form.”

The fire, which Baker said started from an air curtain hanging over a window opening, caused heavy damage throughout the restaurant, prompting months of interior and exterior remodeling.