HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The owners of Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill, which recently reopened in Surfside Beach after a devastating fire in July, have alleged in a lawsuit that an air curtain determined to have caused the fire was “unreasonably defective and dangerous.”

The lawsuit filed on April 5 in Horry County Common Pleas Court names Surfside Electrical LLL, dba as Expert Air Heating & Air Conditioning; Amazon.com Services LLC; and Sanven Corporation as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, the air curtain, which was made by the Sanven Corporation and purchased from Amazon.com Services, had been installed shortly before the July 22 fire by Expert Air Heating & Air Conditioning.

In addition to claims that the air curtain was defective, the lawsuit alleges that it was not properly installed and that it was placed “in the stream of commerce” by the defendants who knew it was “defective or unreasonably defective and dangerous.”

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, but the lawsuit says a video shows the air curtain catching fire.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.