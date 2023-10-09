HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage is affecting nearly 1,000 Horry Electric customers in an area between Carolina Bays Parkway and Forestbrook Road, according to the utility’s online outage map.

The outage affecting 946 customers began at about 9 a.m. Monday and has an estimated restoration time of 2 p.m., the website showed. No information about the cause of the outage was immediately available.

Horry Electric about about 92,600 customers in its service area.

