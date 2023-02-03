Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network.

Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544.

In addition to the 21 drivers who did not have a valid license, six did not have a license with them when they were stopped at the checkpoint, the LEN said. Eleven drivers did not have proof of insurance for their vehicle, and six were driving vehicles with expired registration or no registration at all.

Authorities did not indicate how many vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

Here is a complete list of infractions resulting from the checkpoint.

Driving under the influence — 3

No valid driver’s license — 21

No driver’s license in possession — 6

Failure to obtain a South Carolina driver’s license — 1

Failure to report change of address for driver’s license — 1

Expired vehicle registration or no registration — 6

No vehicle registration in possession –5

Failure to display validation — 1

No proof of vehicle insurance — 11

passing unlawfully — 1

Possession of fake identification or driver’s license — 2

Minor in possession of alcohol — 2

Open beer/wine/liquor in a vehicle — 2

simple possession of marijuana –2

Participating agencies included Atlantic Beach police, Briarcliffe Acres police, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County police, Loris police, Myrtle Beach police,

North Myrtle Beach police, South Carolina state constables, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Surfside Beach police