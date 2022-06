GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 2,000 Santee Cooper customers near Garden City are without power Friday afternoon, according to the Santee Cooper online outage map.

As of 3 p.m., 1,791 customers were affected, according to the map. A cause of the outage is under investigation.

Power is estimated to be restored by 4:30 p.m., according to the map.

View the map for the latest outage information.

Friday is a Weather Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms.