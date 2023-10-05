HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly three dozen headstones were damaged last month at a cemetery near Conway, police said.

It happened sometime between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30 at the Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church cemetery off of Highway 544 near Conway, Horry County police said Thursday in a Facebook post. The damage to the 32 headstones and several statues is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

Police are continuing to look for whoever caused the damage.

“We’d encourage others to consider too the pain this causes the families of those who lie in that cemetery,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Sotile at 843-915-8336.