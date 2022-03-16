HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Grant money from the South Carolina Office of Resilience would fund the second of two projects to help mitigate flooding in the Forestbrook area.

Horry County Council members said it’s all about being proactive and pinpointing areas prone to flooding, and after that, figuring out a solution to fix it.

“This is a flat piece of country, and the rain when it comes down hard, floods places,” Councilman Johnny Vaught, said.

The county anticipates $846,450 in community development block grant-mitigation funds. It would fund the second flood-mitigation project in the Forestbrook area. The first project was flood-benching.

“Those two projects kind of run in concert together,” Councilman Cam Crawford said. “The water comes down from Carolina Forest, and then what would happen, it would bottleneck at the Socastee Creek.”

The second project would increase the size of the overflow culvert under the McCormick Road bridge. Culverts provide a connection point for floodwaters, directing it underground into piping systems.

“We’ve always had flooding problems on McCormick Road and that whole Forestbrook area because Socastee Creek gets plugged up by beavers,” Vaught said. “This drainage project is set to alleviate those problems.”

Both projects were the outcome of a study done on Socastee Creek.

“It was believed that these two projects would substantially reduce flooding in the Forestbrook area,” Crawford said.

Council members said with more hotspots popping up, it creates new areas that need flood control. That’s why passing resolutions like this one are key.

“We try to go ahead and be proactive on it and say, ‘Okay, here’s where this problem, let’s fix it,’ ” Vaught said. “And recognizing the fact that if we don’t do something about it before development goes in, it’ll only get worse.”

Vaught said the stormwater department is putting together a countywide plan that will include surveys of all the different areas that have had problems in the past in order to try to predict where they will occur in the future.