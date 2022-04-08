BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WBTW) — A more than $100 million investment is one step closer to coming to the Bucksport community in the form of a new solar farm.

The solar farm would be located along Highway 701 and the Bucksport community is excited for it.

The Horry County Council approved a second reading of a proposal for 500 acres of solar panels that would power Bucksport and the rest of the county, producing five megawatts a year.

Pine Gate Renewables will partner with Santee Cooper to provide the power. Bucksport community leader Kevin Mishoe said the project has the community’s backing.

“To have it geared towards renewable energy was a plus within itself,” Mishoe said. “Nothing but good. Manny, I couldn’t find anything wrong with it, and like I said, the fact that you know out of this we could see some lower utility cost.”

The third and final reading will be at the next council meeting on April 19.