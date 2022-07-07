HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The nationwide new car shortage is only getting worse, and one local dealership is feeling the impacts.

Since mid-2020, the country has struggled with the nationwide shortage of computer chips and equipment to construct all makes and models of cars, which is resulting is an all time low availability of new cars.

“We probably have maybe six new cars,” said Vitaly Daminov, general sales manager at Grand Strand Nissan. “It’s very, very limited.”

He called the low number of vehicles “unprecedented.”

“We generally stock about 200 cars plus,” Daminov said. “We’re a big new car dealer here in Myrtle Beach.”

New cars used to be delivered to Grand Strand Nissan at a fast rate. Since the shortage, the inventory restocks have slowed down.

“We used to get 20, 30, 50 cars at a time,” Daminov said. “Now we get maybe one or two, so they’re coming in, but very, very slowly.”

Grand Strand Nissan has had to pivot. They now mostly rely on used car sales.

“[We] have been surviving by selling late model pre-owned vehicles,” Daminov said.

Since May, the MSRP of cars has gone up nearly 10%. Grand Strand Nissan is doing what it can to keep things reasonable for buyers.

“Nissan kind of stayed…about the same on the new vehicles,” Daminov said.

On the sales side, car salespeople are finding that the shortage is making their day-to-day more difficult.

“It makes it a little bit tougher,” said Marshall Walker, internet sales specialist at Grand Strand Nissan. “There’s a wait for cars. A lot of people, they don’t really want to wait or they can’t wait.”

The wait for a new car can range anywhere from one week to four months. If someone needs a car immediately, salespeople have advice.

“Maybe be a little more open on your options and must-haves on the vehicle,” Walker said. “Maybe consider purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle.”

Salespeople also ask buyers to please have patience when coming into the dealership.

“Be patient with us,” Walker said. “It’s out of our control. It’s the manufacturers. It’s what they’ve got going on.”