HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new charge has been added for a woman who was arrested Friday after police said children were found living in an Horry County home with 16 dead animals.

Krystal Alexandria Pinkowski, 37, is now charged with abuse or neglect with great bodily injury — vulnerable adult, according to online booking records.

The new charge is in addition to previous charges, including three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and 14 counts of ill treatment of animals — overworking, and numerous other charges.

Police were called after an elderly woman was found dead Thursday on the front porch of the home on Highway 814, and during a subsequent search of the home, they found that children were living in the home with the dead animals, according to a police report and warrants obtained by News13.

The identity of the woman who was found dead has not been released. More information about the details of her death will not be released until an autopsy is completed early next week, the coroner’s office said.