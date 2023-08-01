HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new charter high school is opening in Horry County this fall.

It’s putting an emphasis on athletics by having a split schedule.

Atlantic Collegiate Academy will operate out of Beach Church in Myrtle Beach for the 2023-2024 school year as they build their permanent campus on Bear Bluff Road in Conway.

The split schedule will have morning and afternoon sessions, which will be dictated on your extracurricular activities.

Only half of the student body will attend class during one of the sessions, while the other half focuses on other school activities.

Juniors and seniors will also take dual-credit classes. According to school officials, you do not have to be an athlete to enroll.

They said having this extra time will help students focus on working and volunteering in the community, as students need 25 hours of community service to get an ACA diploma.

Principal Mike Lorenz said the split schedule concept came about because of Mike D’Angelo.

“We can do better for the kids, we can make this happen. So he designed this,” Lorenz said. “And he designed it so that kids can have high education, be able to participate in athletics and be home by 5:00 with their parents, once again, eating as a family.

So, like I said, we’re a team as an education, our school, ACA, the parents. So, now you can participate in those things — have dinner, and ask your child how their day is going.”

Graduating seniors will also leave ACA with up to two years of college credit through their dual-enrollment classes.