New Chick-fil-A location to open in Myrtle Beach area Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Chick-fil-A location will open Thursday in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The new location will be at Highway 17 and Highway 22, according to the company. The location will be run by local franchise owner Jeff Cash. The new restaurant will employ about 100 people, according to the company.

“My family and I have called Myrtle Beach our home for the last six year, and we are humbled to have the opportunity to extend our impact in the community,” Cash said in a news release. “I am excited to mentor our Team Members and build new relationships with guests, serving them great-tasting food in a welcoming environment.”

Typically, new Chick-fil-A locations will offer a free chicken sandwich each week for a year to the first 100 customers, but this location instead will surprise 100 “local heroes making an impact in Myrtle Beach” with free food for a year.

The new location will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America that will be distributed to the greater Myrtle Beach area, according to the company.

The restaurant, at 10131 N. Kings Highway — near the interchange — will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day but Sunday. The location will take mobile orders, drive-thru, and dine-in.