HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new company recently opened and has been working with clients from Horry and Charleston counties to help those with autism.

Pee Wee’s Behavioral Services is an Applied Behavior Analysis therapy company that provides in-home care to those with autism ages 2 to 21.

“There weren’t a lot of in-home based. And so, from what I had done as far as my previous work in the field, and then also just my research speaking with people in the community, the need was more so in-home,” said Sefa Bailey, the owner of Pee Wee’s Behavioral Services.

ABA therapy is a specialized form of therapy that uses scientifically proven interventions to increase desired behaviors and decrease undesired behaviors.

Both the name and motto of Pee Wee’s Behavioral Services was inspired by Bailey’s late grandfather, Marvin “Pee-Wee” Preston.

“He’s always cared about the underdog and specifically kids who are deemed the underdog,” Bailey said.

Pee Wee’s mission is to create a space where employees can take pride in the services they provide, and where clients can take pride in their accomplishments.

One registered behavioral technician, Jenna Dittman, shared the difficulties that come with the job but also how rewarding it can be.

“They’re struggling being able to talk. They’re struggling being able to communicate the fact that they’re hurting and then being able to come and actually have that communication piece,” Dittman said. “So, being able to come alongside them and share that joy is really awesome.”

As of now, Pee Wee’s is only in Horry and Charleston County. They plan to bridge that gap and provide services in the Georgetown and Florence areas.

As Pee-Wee once said, in part, “always take pride in your work. If you can’t stand back and look at a job with a smile on your face, then you need to do it over.”

“If it’s not God’s timing, you’re not going to be able to force it,” Bailey said. “And if it is, then you can’t stop it. And that’s, I think, where we’re at right now.”

Pee Wee’s is hoping to open a clinic in the next few years. They are currently hiring registered behavioral technicians and have open spots for any new clients wanting to be a part of the company and ABA therapy.