HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County is in the process of installing 23 license-plate readers along major roads leading into and out of the county.

The cameras will take a picture of a car’s license plate as it drives by and send it to the National Crime Information Center. Police will be notified if there is a match.

Horry County Police Capt. John Harrelson said the cameras will help police find stolen cars and missing people.

“It’s a powerful, investigative tool that can allow us, if an issue happens in an area, to go back and develop information and investigative leads,” Harrelson said.

The project started in 2021, and the cameras are expected to be fully installed and ready for use this year. Flock Safety is the vendor for the cameras.

“Hopefully, in the next several weeks to months, we should have those cameras systems up and running,” Harrelson said.

Once that happens, the data from each camera will be stored Flock Safety’s system and the National Crime Information Center. Only law enforcement will be allowed access.

“NCIC is a national database that all law enforcement are already tied into, [and] the person has to be sworn, they have to be NCIC certified to access the system,” Harrelson said. “Officers have to justify why they are accessing the data, so if they were to be accessing it for investigative purposes, they’d have to provide a case number or something along those lines.”

He also said the cameras will act as another set of eyes for police officers.

“It’s possible with this technology — because we’re an agency that covers a large geographic area — these license-plate readers could act as a force multiplier for us. This technology is always on and is there, so if that stolen vehicle passes that camera it‘s gonna send an alert 24/7.”

Harrelson said these cameras can help police find people who are involved in missing-persons cases.

“With this system, as long as the tag as been properly logged on the hotlist in NCIC, then the officer would get an alert going ‘hey this vehicle is associated with a missing person and just passed this location,’ ”Harrelson said.

The funding for the cameras came from multiple grants. Each camera costs about $2,300.

If the project is successful, Harrelson said he would like to see to see the license-plate readers on Highways 22 and 31.