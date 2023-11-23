HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — New Directions of Horry County, the largest emergency shelter in the area, opened their kitchen to hundreds of people in need of a hot plate this Thanksgiving.

Inside the kitchen this Thanksgiving, volunteers were busy cooking up a Thanksgiving meal for those who wouldn’t normally be able to enjoy a turkey feast.

“It’s just very gratifying that we are able to do this,” said Kathy Jenkins, CEO of New Directions of Horry County. “It takes a lot of community support to run a kitchen.”

The meals served Thursday came through donations from local businesses, groups and churches.

“It’s just amazing how much comes in,” said Mike Janczak, the kitchen manager.

Volunteers from First Presbyterian Church prepped and served meals to those inside the men’s shelter and anyone outside in the community looking for a hot meal.

“God wants us all to be fed and we at the church try to make that happen as well as we can,” John Neely said. “It’s a great mission. It makes you realize how lucky we all are. First Presbyterian really enjoys doing this.”

Brunch included sausage and egg casserole, fruit, salad and yogurt. Dinner was a more traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey.

“Makes me happy that we’re making a little part of their life happy by giving them good food and enough food,” Janczak said.

“And it’s just incredibly heartwarming to be able to do things for the people that need our help, and to see how appreciative they are, that we love them and that we’re willing to do the things that we do for them,” Jenkins said.

Just like in years past, nobody who showed up to the shelter this Thanksgiving faced an empty plate or a lonely night.