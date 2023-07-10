CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The FDA recently gave full approval to a first-of-its-kind Alzheimer’s treatment, and one Grand Strand hospital said this is exciting news for local Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

The name of the treatment is Leqembi. Chief Medical Officer of Conway Medical Center talked about how it could benefit Horry County.

The most recent study done by the Alzheimer’s Association said over 5,500 individuals in Horry County live with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias.

CMC officials said this is not only a burden on families whose loved ones suffer from the disease, but it’s tough on the healthcare system as well.

“So, it’s a devastating disease for the patient but also for families,” Dr. Paul Richardson said. “We also look at it, quite frankly, from a healthcare system perspective. Dementia is a very costly disease as well.”

Leqembi was made by biogen and EEsAI, who said that a year supply of treatment is listed at $26,500 per year.

The treatment received accelerated approval from the FDA in January, but getting the full approval from the FDA on July 6 means Medicare will make Leqembi more accessible.

“Being able to reverse, potentially reverse the effects of that, is of huge benefit to the patients,” Richardson said. “Obviously, the families who love them — a huge benefit to them, but the overall system in general. These treatments are expensive but so is taking care of patients who have Alzheimer’s disease.”

Richardson said Leqembi targets amyloid plaque, which the Alzheimer’s Association calls the “disease-defining hallmark in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.”

“Which is basically like material that’s been deposited in the brain that’s not supposed to be there, ok?” So we know that this medication seems to reverse that process or clear up some of that,” Richardson said.

The Alzheimer’s Association said in a clinical trial, Leqembi slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients by about five months — results that CMC officials want to see implemented in Horry County.

“I can’t imagine our doctors not wanting to prescribe this for patients just based off what I’ve been reading and seeing so far,” Richardson said.

Richardson said Conway Medical Center will likely start using the drug as soon as it’s readily available in pharmacies.