HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County’s new wildfire coordinator is no stranger to the Grand Strand.

Capt. Tim Rainbolt has been with Horry County Fire Rescue for more than 10 years, having served as the part-time coordinator before being appointed to the job full-time in September.

He’s excited about the added responsibilities.

“It’s been a win-win for me,” Rainbolt said. “It’s been like a, sounds cliché, but like a dream. It’s the dream job, so I’m really happy with it.”

The last major wildfire in Horry County was the 2009 Highway 31 fire. The county still experiences minor wildfires from time to time, but the department stays ready.

“We’re in the hotbed of wildfires,” Rainbolt said. “Horry County is just historically known for big fires. It’s a big part of what our department does, so tactically we know we need to be good when it comes to combatting the fires.”

Rainbolt said his No. 1 goal is to bring the department up overall. His main focuses are improving training, creating a comfortable team atmosphere and improving the equipment.

“Equipment-wise, as technological as we are, and way fast as apparatus and things change, we need to bring in the best equipment that’s applicable to this topography and fuel models and stuff that we have,” Rainbolt said.

Rainbolt said he is happy and thankful to be in a full-time position living out his passion.