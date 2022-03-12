SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The new pier under construction in Surfside Beach appears to have successfully weathered Saturday morning’s windstorm, the town said in a post on its Facebook page.

“The Town is happy to report it appears this morning’s storm did not cause any damage at the pier construction site,” the post said. “The walls under construction for the businesses atop the pier platform withstood the strong winds.”

Officials have said construction on the pier is progressing and they anticipate that it could be walkable by sometime in July even though it wouldn’t be fully completed until sometime in 2023.

The town’s pier committee toured the construction site on Friday, the town said on Facebook. They were able to see up close the work that is being done on three new buildings that will house retail space.

Surfside Beach has been without a pier since the previous one was destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew. Officials said the total cost of the new pier will be about $20 million.

