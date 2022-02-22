SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction on the new Surfside Beach pier is progressing on schedule and it should be walkable in July, the project’s contractor said.

John O’ Brien, president of Consensus Construction, told Surfside Beach Town Council Tuesday night that work is still on schedule despite numerous issues with materials over the last few months.

“If we finish early — we need to because everything’s going up.” O’Brien said. “So our intent is to have not a contractual substantial completion in the summertime, but a pier that you can walk on in the summertime.”

The pier’s podium is now complete and the trestle is 70 percent complete, O’Brien said. The company will be bringing on a third bridge-building crew to help finish the project faster, he said. .

While O’Brien said he expects the pier to be walkable in July, it won’t be fully functioning until early next season.

Surfside Beach has been without a pier since the previous one was destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew. Officials said the total cost of the new pier will be about $20 million.