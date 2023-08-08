SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Those who are eager to visit and walk on the new Surfside Beach pier were given an update at Tuesday’s town council meeting.

The official opening date for the pier was discussed for either April or May 2024. There was even some discussion about opening on Memorial Day next year.

Town officials said the parking lot, among several other things, are still in progress. Councilmembers also said it will be a “couple more weeks at least” until construction for the pier is completed.

Rob Clemons, the town’s fire chief who recently announced his plans to resign, told News13 in May that a “substantial completion date” for the new pier was set for early August.

The concrete pier has been under construction since December 2020. It replaces the former pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

Tuesday’s meeting was at full capacity and the town denied access to people as a result.