HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials said on Facebook Thursday that a new weather-permitting traffic pattern will be implemented along West Perry Road.

The new route will begin Monday, officials said. Drivers are asked to be patient and cautious while getting accustomed to the new pattern.

Officials ask drivers to follow the updated signs and pavement markings.

Updates on the road can be found on the Horry County government’s Facebook page.