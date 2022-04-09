MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for April 9-10 is Simba, a 5-year-old mixed-breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Simba came to the shelter in February after being surrendered by his owner, shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said.

Simba is great around people but would need to have a meet-and-greet with potential adoptees who have other dogs, Robinson said, adding that he is easy to walk and great in the shelter’s play yard.

Anyone interested in adopting Simba or fostering any of the shelter’s other dogs can find them at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

For anyone looking to adopt or foster a cat or kitten, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.